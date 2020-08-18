Short Interest in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Decreases By 22.1%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 109,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.