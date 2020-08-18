Short Interest in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expands By 25.6%

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 7th.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

