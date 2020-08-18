Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Declines By 60.0%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CITIC in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. CITIC has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

CITIC Company Profile

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

