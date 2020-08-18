Short Interest in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rises By 17.7%

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 818,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

