Short Interest in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Drops By 57.6%

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the July 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTSS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 71,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,727. Datasea has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

