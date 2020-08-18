Short Interest in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Drops By 13.7%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 716,300 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,773. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

