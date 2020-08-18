Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 14.8%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SNSR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 52,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,724. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,373,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 596,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 301,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 107,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the period.

