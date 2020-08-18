Short Interest in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Drops By 59.4%

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the July 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.