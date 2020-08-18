Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Expands By 52.8%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

