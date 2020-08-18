Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Declines By 12.9%

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWLIF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of GWLIF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

