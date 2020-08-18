Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Declines By 17.5%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,146,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 5,028,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 691.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

KKPNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

