Short Interest in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Expands By 12.3%

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 382,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,958.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,747,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

