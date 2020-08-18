Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Decreases By 59.3%

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the July 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LOAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,042. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 60.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

LOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

