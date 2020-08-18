Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Declines By 59.4%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the July 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF remained flat at $$11.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.