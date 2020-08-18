Short Interest in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Decreases By 56.7%

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the July 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,183. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 170.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

