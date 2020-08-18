Short Interest in OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Decreases By 16.3%

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 14th total of 1,444,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS TLLTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 271,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,545. OTCMKTS:TLLTF has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company, provides various products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company is organized in two business units, Software & Services, and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods.

