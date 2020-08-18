Short Interest in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Grows By 29.7%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 69,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $143,868.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PAVmed by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in PAVmed by 687.0% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in PAVmed by 55.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,871. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

