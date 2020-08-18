Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Decreases By 27.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Roche stock opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. Roche has a 1 year low of $271.11 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

