Short Interest in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Decreases By 96.3%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $875,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQBG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 2,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,119. Sequential Brands Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($3.90). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 128.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

