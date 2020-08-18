Short Interest in SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Increases By 21.7%

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVNDY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 64,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.14. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVNDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

