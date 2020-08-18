Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 69.0%

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 812,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.34. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.