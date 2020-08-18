Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Drops By 31.8%

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $30,750.00. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Company insiders own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

