Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 18.3%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 1,143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,691.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

