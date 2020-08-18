Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Drops By 20.0%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,435. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,286.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $3,443,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 94.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 210,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMSI. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

