Short Interest in SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 76.5%

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONVY. Morgan Stanley upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. 25,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,848. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.