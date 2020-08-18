Short Interest in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Declines By 17.9%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.80. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.98.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

