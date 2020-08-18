Short Interest in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Decreases By 32.7%

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 205,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SONA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,238. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 140.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 115.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

