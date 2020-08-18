Short Interest in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Rises By 11.7%

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 162,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $222.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.