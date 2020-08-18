Short Interest in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Drops By 16.8%

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 235,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.16. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.