Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expands By 20.3%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after acquiring an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,326,000 after acquiring an additional 143,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 80,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,151. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

