Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Drops By 12.4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

STAA traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 27,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,553. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.77 and a beta of 1.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,339 shares of company stock worth $11,559,939. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

