Short Interest in Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Declines By 16.2%

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Shares of TELDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

