Short Interest in TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 56.6%

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the July 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TRUMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get TERUMO CORP/ADR alerts:

TERUMO CORP/ADR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.21. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.