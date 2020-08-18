Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Decreases By 34.4%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 536,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 362,535 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSE:NTG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 56,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

