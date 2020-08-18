Short Interest in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Expands By 33.3%

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

