Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Expands By 12.6%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BBH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.55. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $178.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

