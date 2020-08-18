Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Expands By 247.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 247.7% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $155.81.

