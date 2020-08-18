Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Decreases By 21.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $113.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

