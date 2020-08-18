Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Expands By 16.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 425.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $94.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

