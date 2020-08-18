Short Interest in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expands By 24.3%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,412,053 shares of company stock valued at $269,175,653. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 104.25% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

