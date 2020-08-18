Short Interest in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Decreases By 14.4%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,888.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg purchased 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $117,136.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $556,037. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

