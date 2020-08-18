Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Grows By 300.0%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $215,740.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 755,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $36,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 754,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,750.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,841 shares of company stock valued at $254,777. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBFC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBFC stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

