Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Declines By 25.1%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 363,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 121,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

