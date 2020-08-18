Short Interest in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Drops By 12.3%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 927,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

