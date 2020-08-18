Short Interest in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Declines By 14.6%

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 659,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 104.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 39.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

