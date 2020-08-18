Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.97 ($50.56).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR:SHL opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.56. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.