Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 14.0% in March

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 812,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,712. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.