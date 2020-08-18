SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 800.0% in July

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $64,500.00. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 15,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $30,750.00. 45.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned about 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.18%.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

