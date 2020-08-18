Skycoin Trading Up 18.8% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00006113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Cryptopia, Binance and Iquant.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00136705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.01834340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00135530 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,100,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.