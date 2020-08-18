Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,164.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

